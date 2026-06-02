Fans Damage Buses During RCB Celebrations, 18 Arrested In Andhra, Hyderabad

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) second IPL victory in a row, a moment of celebration, turned chaotic after a group of fans damaged public property, including buses in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool and parts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

The police have arrested 18 people for allegedly damaging public and private property during celebrations.

The incident took place near Raj Vihar Centre in Kurnool city on the night of the final match. Large numbers of cricket fans gathered on the roads to celebrate RCB's IPL title win.

The unruly fans targeted several Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses and smashing windows, causing losses to public property. Some private vehicles and roadside property were also damaged by the frenzied fans.

Following complaints, a case was registered and District Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Patil, directed officials to identify those responsible and take action.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area, videos shared on social media and other technical evidence and 18 persons allegedly involved in the vandalism were identified and arrested.

On Monday, the accused were brought from the Two Town Police Station and escorted to court amid tight security. The police marched along with the accused through the city, drawing the attention of residents and traders.

Kurnool police warned that no one will be allowed to damage public or private property in the name of celebrations.

Police said the investigation is continuing and more people could be questioned if additional evidence emerges.

The arrested individuals have been produced before the court, and further legal proceedings are underway.