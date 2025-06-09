"His PA Called 20 Times": When Ex Senior Cop Disobeyed Siddaramaiah

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bhaskar Rao, ex-police commissioner of Bengaluru, criticised the suspension of police officers after a deadly stampede that killed 11, calling it unjustified.

Bhaskar Rao, who served as the police commissioner of Bengaluru from 2019 to 2020, has condemned the suspension of police officers over the deadly June 4 stampede that killed 11 people in the IT capital. He said that if one had to go against the order of the Chief Minister to maintain public order, they should do that.

"I once had to disobey the Chief Minister," Mr Rao told NDTV, recalling an incident when he refused to obey Siddaramaiah's orders. He said he stood his ground even after the personal assistant of Siddaramaiah called him "20 to 22 times". He was the Inspector-General (IG) of Police in Belagavi back then.

"An incident happened with me with the same Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) when a person tried to die by suicide after consuming poison in front of the Vidhana Soudha (Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Balagavi). He died in the hospital. The opposition demanded that the body be brought to the Vidhana Soudha. Siddaramaih asked me to do that. I refused, saying, 'If I do that, there will be chaos, police would have to resort to firing'," he said.

Mr Rao was referring to the incident that happened in December 2013 in Belagavi during the Winter Session of Vidhana Soudha.

"He (Siddaramaiah) said he would take care of any such situation. I told him you won't be able to, it's my duty as my neck is on the line. I was the IG of Belagavi at that time. His PA called me 20 to 22 times. I told his PA, 'Tell your chief minister it's not possible'," said the former police officer.

He said that he got the man's body out of the hospital's back gate, which was then taken to his native village without attracting attention.

Mr Rao recalled being chided by Siddaramaiah for not following his order, but he insisted that he would rather "listen to your reprimands" than face a situation which could disturb the law and order.

"I had to disobey the Chief Minister. He reprimanded me. I said I accept everything. If I had done what was asked of me, the police would have had to open fire, and his government would have been blamed for it, and the whole system would have got messed up. I told him, 'I would rather listen to your reprimands than face all of this'."

"Politicians are mentally very weak. They buckle under pressure," he added.

He also had a message for the senior police officers: "You need to understand the integrity of the position they hold so that they are not taken for granted".

The Karnataka government suspended top police officials, including Bengaluru commissioner B Dayananda, a day after the stampede in front of the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"The suspension of police officials is unjustified. This was done in nervousness to cover for their lapses," Mr Rao criticised the Congress government in Karnataka.

He also said the officers should approach the court to challenge the suspension.

"They should go to court because the reasons for the suspension are ridiculous. They (the Karnataka government) will be rapped for this decision. If they wanted to do something like this, they could have asked them to go on leave, or they could have been transferred. Why did you suspend them? It's your fault, it's your foolishness," Mr Rao said.

"Whatever happened in the RCB event is due to the foolishness of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. They asked you not to go ahead with it. They wanted it to happen on Sunday. No one does these events in the 24 hours of the match. They do it after two days," he added.

The tragedy led to a blame game after police said that they had flagged concerns about the event.

A letter accessed by NDTV established that the police force deployed at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha had warned against the idea of holding the RCB's IPL trophy celebrations at the grand stairs of the premises.

In a letter to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on June 4, Vidhana Soudha's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) MN Karibasavana Gowda pointed out the lack of time for security preparedness to tackle "lakhs of cricket fans" expected at the spot.