Cyclone Fani Now 'Extremely Severe', Says Navy; Odisha On High Alert

Cyclone Fani has turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic" storm, the Navy said

Cyclone Fani, which is forming over the Bay of Bengal with wind speeds up to 200 kmph, has turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic" storm, the Navy said late on Tuesday night. Coastal Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert.

Cyclone Fani is expected to hit the Odisha coast by May 3.

"The speed of Cyclone Fani at the time of landfall will be 175-185 kmph. The cyclone will move along the coast of Odisha and go to West Bengal. We have suggested suspension and diversion of railway traffic and advised people to remain indoor," HR Biswas, director of Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, told news agency ANI.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) also met for the second time on Tuesday in as many days and reviewed how the states are preparing to deal with the situation.

The Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. Units of the Air Force in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal have been put on standby.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying 41 teams at areas considered to be vulnerable - Andhra Pradesh (8), Odisha (28) and West Bengal (5). The NDRF has also kept on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

