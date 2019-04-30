Cyclone Fani Live Updates: Navy Prepares Ships, Aircraft For Assistance

Cyclone Fani: Navy ships and aircraft are on standby to provide assistance in case of emergency

With cyclone Fani having intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Navy today said it has started preparations to provide assistance in case of an emergency. The navy has prepared ships with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats and relief materials. The navy said that its aircraft are also standing by at air stations in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and air drop of relief material to the stranded if required.

Cyclone Fani is headed towards the Odisha coast, the weather department said on Monday. Officials have said that Fani can worsen into an "extremely severe cyclone" by tomorrow, prompting the government to put the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard on high alert.

Here are the live updates on cyclone Fani:

