Cyclone Fani May Intensify Further Today, Navy On High Alert: 10 Points

New Delhi: The Navy is on high alert as Cyclone Fani, that is nearing coastal Odisha, intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" last evening. It could strengthen further and turn to a "very severe cyclonic storm" today, the weather department said. "Fani" Coastal Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert as Cyclone Fani intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" last evening. It could strengthen further and turn to a "very severe cyclonic storm" today and approach the Odisha coast, the weather department said. The Navy, the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard are on high alert.