Famous Amritsar-Based Conjoined Twins Sohna-Mohna Get Separate Voter ID Cards

Special arrangements will be made for Sohna and Mohna so that both can vote separately.

Punjab's famous conjoined twins, Sohan Singh and Mohan Singh, fondly known as Sohna-Mohna, were on Tuesday handed two separate voter ID cards. They had turned 18 last year.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju handed over two separate Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to both of them to mark the 12th National Voters' Day.

Special arrangements will be made for Sohna and Mohna so that both can vote separately while ensuring that their privacy could be maintained, Dr Raju said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had considered Sohna and Mohna as separate voters and decided to give individual voting rights to both of them.

The CEO accompanied by several other officials and the audience present also took a pledge to promote democratic electoral participation. The theme for this year's National Voters' Day is 'Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative'.

Born in June 2003 in Delhi, the twins were abandoned by their parents. They were adopted by an orphanage in Amritsar.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.