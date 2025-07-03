Fake Call Centre Busted In Delhi, 11 Arrested: Cops

Police have busted a fake call centre being run illegally in Delhi and have arrested 11 persons for allegedly defrauding people by posing as bank employees, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, they received over 100 complaints against the accused from different states across the country. They had duped their victims of more than Rs 40 lakh.

Police received an online complaint from Sanjay Kumar, stating that someone had withdrawn Rs 33,000 using his credit card. He said that he received a complaint from someone posing as a customer care agent and offered to increase his card limit.

Following this, he filed a complaint on July 1 and an investigation was initiated, they said.

Shubham Singh, ASP, Palwal, said that the arrested accused would call their victims, posing as bank officials, and obtain OTP under the pretext of increasing their credit card limit. They would then transfer the money using their credit card details into different wallets and get it withdrawn from Common Services Centres (CSC) through their co-accused.

The accused were identified as Pradeep, Mohit, Virender, Rohit, Sakshi, Sushbu, Avishka, Sahil, Sahib, Ayush and Nitin, all residents of Delhi. "They are being thoroughly questioned about other co-accused involved in this crime network," Singh said.

Police have recovered 20 mobiles and bank account details from their possession, Singh added.

