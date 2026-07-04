'Dehradun Now Virtually Part Of NCR': Pushkar Dhami Flaunts New Expressway

As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami nears the end of his tenure, he has become only the second chief minister of the state after ND Tiwari to complete five years in office. He is now gearing up to seek a fresh mandate in the elections slated for early next year.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dhami spoke about development projects in the state and his government's achievements.

Talking about rapid infrastructure work under the BJP government, Dhami pointed to new road, rail and air connectivity projects that have benefited both pilgrims and tourists.

Bringing Dehradun Closer To Delhi

Specifically citing the new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which has cut travel time to under three hours, Dhami said the road has in a way "made Dehradun a part of the NCR (National Capital Region)."

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Uttarakhand 28 times, which shows his commitment to the state's development.

Dhami also expressed satisfaction that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code for all its citizens.

'UCC Has Delivered Justice'

Talking about the need for a common law, the chief minister said: "Devbhoomi deserved a common law to preserve its culture and heritage."

On the impact of the UCC, he said justice delivery has become faster and better.

"Muslim women have also got the right to equality. Practices like polygamy, iddat, halala, and triple talaq - all these social evils - have been addressed, and they have got the right to live with dignity. They have also got good inheritance rights. This law is for everyone's security, and its wide-ranging, positive impact is visible," he said.

He added that after Uttarakhand, other states are now moving in the same direction.

Rejecting criticism that the state UCC discriminates against Muslims, Dhami said the Constitution calls for a common code.

"Article 44 of the Constitution of India has a provision for this. From time to time, the Supreme Court has also, whether in the Shayara Bano case or other cases, directed states that a Uniform Civil Code should be implemented. And we have moved forward in that direction."

'Reverse Migration A Reality'

On migration, Dhami claimed his government has reversed the trend and people are returning to the state to start their own ventures.

"Migration has always been a big challenge, but in recent years, reverse migration is happening. People who have gained vast experience across the country and the world, and have worked in good positions, are now coming back. Some are running homestays in villages, some are working in horticulture, and others in the startup sector. Reverse migration is now happening on a large scale. People are returning to their ancestral villages."

'Vikas And Virasat Balance'

On balancing development with nature and heritage, Dhami said his government is conscious of the need for balance. He said his policies focus on providing facilities in the mountains without causing damage to them.

"If you go to the Adi Kailash region today, you will find that there aren't too many facilities. The things that were built earlier - whether it's homestays or small houses built like homestays - people are liking it a lot. And we are also taking that model forward. Without going for too much modernisation, people should get facilities. There should be development in the mountains too, but while keeping nature in mind."