Eye-Witness Identifies Two Shooters In Dabholkar Murder Case

Narendra Dabholkar, rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

An eye-witness in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case on Saturday identified alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure in a Pune court that is overseeing the trial, an official said.

Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi said Kiran Kamble (46), who works as a sweeper in the Pune Municipal Corporation, identified Kalaskar and Andure in court.

"After finishing his work, he (Kamble) was sitting on a divider, when he heard a sound like a firecracker burst. When he saw in the direction from where the sound emanated, he saw two people shooting a person," the public prosecutor said.

"These two people started running in the direction where he (Kamble) was sitting. They reached near the police chowky where they had parked their motorcycle, kickstarted it and fled from the spot. Then he (Kamble) reached the spot and saw a person lying in a pool of blood," he added.

Suryavanshi said, during cross examination, Kamble was asked about the delay in police statement. Cross examination will continue on March 23, he added.

