Eye On Bihar Election, PM Modi Targets Lalu Yadav Over Fodder Scam, Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ripped into Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Yadav, saying "those who ate fodder meant for animals" cannot think about farmers' welfare. Then ratcheting up the attack, he alluded to the RJD leaders' comments on the BJP over the ongoing Maha Kumbh, saying said those who believe in "jungle raj, hate our heritage and faith".

"More people than the entire population of Europe have taken a holy dip in this Mahakumbh. However, those from the 'jungle raj' are criticising this sacred event. Those who are against the Ram temple are seizing every chance to slander the Maha Kumbh. I am confident that the people of Bihar will never forgive those who speak ill of this sacred occasion," PM Modi said.

The rally in Bhagalpur, coming ahead of the assembly election in Bihar, also encapsulated a big message to farmers - not just over the welfare measures they receive, but also the future prospects for certain crops including foxnuts, which, PM Modi said, will now be among the country's exports.

"The NDA government, both at the Centre and in Bihar, always prioritises farmers' welfare,' the Prime Minister said at a rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur. "Had this government not been in power, my farmer brothers and sisters across the country would not have received benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," he added.

Releasing the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, PM Modi said India's agricultural exports have increased significantly in recent years due to government efforts.

"This has allowed farmers to get better prices for their produce. Several agricultural products have been exported for the first time. Now, it's time for Bihar's Makhana (foxnuts). It is a superfood that needs to reach global markets. In this year's Budget, the government has announced the establishment of a Makhana board, which will be implemented soon," he added.

