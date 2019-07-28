Extremely Heavy Rain Forecast For Parts Of North Gujarat Tomorrow

Warning issued for fishermen, advised them against venturing into sea (Representational)

The Met department has predicted "extremely heavy" rainfall in parts of north Gujarat and "widespread" rains across the state on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, several parts of south Gujarat received heavy showers with Umerpada taluka in Surat receiving 59 mm rainfall within two hours in the evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said "extremely heavy rainfall" is likely in isolated places in north Gujarat districts of Banaskantha and Patan, and in Kutch on Monday. Sabarkantha and Mehsana districts, also in North Gujarat, are likely to receive heavy rains on Monday.

"On Tuesday too heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Banaskantha, Patan, Navsari, Valsad, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch districts," it stated.

The Met department has also issued warning for fishermen and advised them against venturing into the sea in north, west central and southwest parts of the state till August 1 due to prevailing strong winds whose speed is likely to reach 40-50 kmph during the next five days.

On Sunday evening, Kaprada in Valsad, Netrang in Bharuch and Garudeshwar in Narmada received 54 mm, 48 mm, and 34 mm rainfalls within 12 hours, as per the data released by the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.