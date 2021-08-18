Extortion Case Against Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh Handed Over To CID

The Mumbai police had on July 22 registered a case against Param Bir Singh. (File)

An extortion case registered against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh in Mumbai has been transferred to the Maharashtra police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), an official said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the extortion case against Param Bir Singh and a separate case of similar nature (not related to him), which was being handled by the Unit 9 of the crime branch.

The city police had on July 22 registered a case against Param Singh, a former Mumbai police commissioner, five other police personnel and two more persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder, the official said.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint submitted by 57-year-old real estate developer Shyamsundar Agrawal at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai.

During the investigation, police had arrested two persons - Shyamsundar Agarwal's former business partner Sanjay Punamia and his associate Sunil Jain, he said.

The five cops who were named as accused in the case were DCP (crime branch) Akbar Pathan, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shrikant Shinde, ACP Sanjay Patil, Inspector Asha Korke and crime branch inspector Nandkumar Gopale, he said.

Considering the scope of investigation into the extortion case filed at the Marine Drive police station, its probe has been transferred from the SIT to the state CID, the official said.

Param Bir Singh faces two more extortion cases in Thane city, where he had served as the police commissioner before being posted in Mumbai.

