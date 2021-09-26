S Jaishankar On 2-Day Visit To Mexico Starting Today

S Jaishankar will also interact with leading CEOs and business community in Mexico (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Mexico today, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

The will be his first visit to Mexico as External Affairs Minister, during which he will participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders.

"Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, will be paying an official visit to Mexico from 26-28 September 2021 at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart H.E Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon," the the ministry's statement read.

In addition to his meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, he will also call on the President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The minister will also interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico.

Currently, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22, according to the ministry.