''Exposed'' Narendra Modi Won't Be PM Again, Predicts Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh said PM Modi stands exposed as he has not fulfilled promises from last polls

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Monday said Narendra Modi would not become prime minister again as he stands "exposed" after failing to fulfill promises during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

He also predicted that the Congress, which was routed in the 2014 Modi wave, would do well this time around.

"Modi stands exposed as he has not fulfilled promises he made during the last national elections. So he will definitely not become the Prime Minister again," Mr Singh claimed while speaking to reporters.

The 72-year-old Rajya Sabha lawmaker also said that the Election Commission of India should, if possible, change the voting time so as to avoid inconvenience to Muslims observing Ramzan fast.

Asked that some Muslim leaders had objected to the Lok Sabha poll schedule as it clashed with Ramzan, Mr Singh said it was a Constitutional necessity that election results had to be declared before May 26.

"Despite this, I pray to the Election Commission (EC) that even if it does not change the election date, make a change in voting time in such a way so that it facilitates voting (among Muslims)," Mr Singh said.

Queried on the brickbats he received on social media for stressing that India place proof of the February 26 air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot before the international community, like the US had done after killing terrorist Osama bin Laden, Mr Singh said he was "grateful" to people who trolled him.

"The army and the nation's security should never be made political issues. The Election Commission has issued strict direction in this regard," he quipped.

Sidestepping a query on why Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were not being held along with national polls nationwide, Mr Singh stated the EC was "free to take a call on it".