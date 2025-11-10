Explosives, Guns Recovered From J&K Doctors In Faridabad: 10 Big Revelations

Two Kashmiri doctors' arrests have led to the recovery of about 350 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate and arms and ammunition from a house in Haryana's Faridabad. The accused were identified as Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil Shakeel.

Here Are 10 Big Revelations So Far Adeel Ahmad Rather, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and a teacher at Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre in Haryana's Faridabad, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Rather, one of the seven people arrested after an interstate and transnational terror module was busted by Jammu and Kashmir police, allegedly put up posters supporting the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar on October 19. The recoveries were made after the police questioned Rather and conducted raids in Faridabad. The explosives and arms were stored at the rented house of another doctor identified as Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie. Shakeel, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, worked with Rather at Al-Falah. He has also been arrested. During an operation by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police, around 350 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate, one Carom Cok rifle, two automatic pistols, and 84 cartridges were recovered from Shakeel's rented house in Faridabad. Five litres of chemicals, 20 timers with batteries, and 14 bags were also found. A rifle and some ammunition were found in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, which belonged to a female doctor from Al-Falah Hospital. Police found that Rather was working at a government medical college in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag till October last year. When police searched his locker at Anantnag, an assault rifle was found. Muzammil's link with Jaish-e-Mohammed is now also under probe.

