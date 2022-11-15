Two Explosives With Timers Found Inside Backpack In Jammu: Police

The explosives were later diffused by the Bomb Disposal Squad, the police said. (Representational)

Two IEDs with timers were found inside a black-coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari Police Station in Jammu late on Monday evening, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The IEDs were later diffused by the Bomb Disposal Squad, added the police.

"Two IEDs with timers were found inside a suspicious black-coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari PS in Jammu late evening. The Bomb Disposal Squad later diffused the IEDs," police told ANI.

