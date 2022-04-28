Explosive Found Along Jammu Highway, Third Terrorist Incident In A Week

The site was cordoned off soon after the explosive was detected

A major tragedy was averted in Jammu today after police detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) along a highway on the outskirts of Jammu.

The IED was planted along the highway at Sidhra by suspected terrorists, officials said. A police team reached the spot after receiving information about a suspicious object found alongside the highway.

"An information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside highway in Sidhra area of Jammu city outskirts. A team from nearby station rushed to the spot & later senior officers also reached at the site" tweeted Additional Director General police Jammu.

The site was cordoned off soon after the explosive was detected. The bomb squad of Jammu Police destroyed the device through a controlled mechanism, police said.

This is the third terrorist-related incident in Jammu in less than a week causing serious security concerns in the city.

Two Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jalalabad on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday. A CISF officer was killed and nine security personnel were injured in the gunfight.

On Sunday, a powerful blast took place creating a big crater in Bishnah, about 17 km from Palli where Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an event on that day.