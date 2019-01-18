Explosion At Srinagar's High-Security Lal Chowk Damages Shops, Vehicles

Window of a private vehicle was shattered due to the explosion at Ghanta Ghar chowk.

Terrorists carried out two grenade attacks on security forces in Kashmir, including one in the Lal Chowk area of the city, on Friday, police said. The terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) bunker at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk this afternoon, a police official said.

The grenade exploded on the roadside, he said, adding no one was hurt in the attack. A private car parked on the roadside was partly damaged due to the explosion, the official said.

Two incidents of #grenade attack by #terrorists; one in #Srinagar & other in #Shopian. #Police is at the spot. Investigation in both incidents is going on. No loss of life or property reported. @JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 18, 2019

This is second attack on security forces in Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- within 24 hours.

A grenade was also hurled on police personnel at Zero Bridge in Srinagar on Thursday, resulting in injuries to three policemen, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

In another incident, terrorists threw a grenade at security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the police official said, adding there was no injury to anyone and damage to properties due to the explosion.

The attacks come less than 10 days ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

With additional inputs from PTI