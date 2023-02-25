Explained: Who Is Lovepreet Singh, Punjab Radical Leader's Aide Freed By Cops

Lovepreet Singh is also a part of Waris Punjab De

Lovepreet Singh walked out of jail today after a pro-Khalistan organisation lay siege to Ajnala police station in Punjab's Amritsar. But who is he and who is the Amritpal Singh that led the group to Ajnala police station.

Who is Lovepreet Singh

Lovepreet Singh aka Toofan Singh belongs from Gurdaspur in Punjab. He was arrested for his connection in a kidnapping and assault case. Lovepreet Singh is also a part of Waris Punjab De, and a close aide of Waris Punjab De's chief Amritpal Singh.

Who is Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh is the chief of Waris Punjab De, a separatist organisation started by Deep Sidhu. Amritpal Singh returned from Dubai last year. He was recently made the head of Waris Punjab De at an event in Moga district, the village of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale.

What happened on February 23 at Ajnala police station

After Lovepreet Singh's arrest on February 16, Amritpal Singh warned the police to release him, or else he would come with a huge crowd on February 23. Amritpal Singh's supporters started gathering in the morning at Ajnala station.

The police tried to stop them since they were low in number. Then Amritpal Singh reached Ajnala from Raia's village Jallupur Khera. In half an hour, the situation became such that the police were attacked with swords. Several policemen including senior officers, at Ajnala police post were taken over by Amritpal Singh and his supporters.

What did Punjab Police do

The Punjab Police decided to form a special investigative team to probe the first information report (FIR). Lovepreet Singh was released at 4 pm. "Want to ensure peace. It's hard-earned in Punjab," the Punjab Police chief said.

The whole incident has come at the time when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been inviting investments to Punjab. This event is not the standalone incident of a separatist uprising in the state. There have been cases in the previous government as well. For now, the situation remains tricky for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.