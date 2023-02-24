Radical Preacher's Aide Lovepreet Singh Released From Amritsar Jail

The supporters of Amritpal Singh broke through the barricades demaning Lovepreet's release.

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh walked out of a jail here Friday, hours after a court in Ajnala ordered his release based on an application by the police.

The development came a day after supporters of a preacher and Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh broke through the barricades at the Ajnala police station demanding the release of his aide.

Tight security was in place at the police station and in Ajnala town on Friday. On Thursday, Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and entered the police station complex.

The supporters reached the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city demanding that Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

