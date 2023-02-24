Radical Leader's Supporters Break Into Amritsar Police Station

The arrested accomplice is expected to be released today.

Tight security has been put in place in Ajnala police station here on Friday, a day after radical preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and broke into the complex.

The supporters had broken into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

Amritsar Rural's Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh told reporters that they (the Amritpal side) have given evidence according to which he (Lovepreet Singh) was not present at the spot, referring to the alleged kidnapping incident.

"They gave the evidence on Thursday. On the basis of that he is being discharged through the court...We are submitting that evidence to the honourable judge," the SSP said.

As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control, he said in response to a question.

The police remained evasive when asked if a case has been registered in connection with Thursday's violence.

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Amritpal Singh said they have been assured that the arrested man would be released soon after legal formalities in this regard are completed.

He said they were expecting that Lovepreet Singh would be released by Friday evening, following which he and his supporters plan to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the situation is peaceful and under control in the Ajnala police station area.

Police said tight security has been put in place in and around the complex.

At least three policemen were hurt during the clash on Thursday, officials had earlier said.

On Thursday, a large police force kept watch but refrained from taking any action as the preacher, often described as a Khalistan sympathiser, and other protesters stayed put at the Ajnala police station for hours.

On Friday morning, the Amritsar Police did not immediately make it clear whether any case had been registered against Amritpal Singh or his supporters over Thursday's violence.

Earlier, Amritpal's supporters had staged a protest in the middle of the road at Dhilwan toll plaza in Kapurthala district when they were stopped by police from marching towards Amritsar on Thursday.

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh, who heads an organisation called 'Waris Punjab De', had on Thursday, while talking to reporters at the police station, issued an "ultimatum" for the release of his supporter Lovepreet Singh.

The preacher reportedly issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Barinder Singh, in his complaint, had told the police that Amritpal Singh's associates had abducted him from Ajnala and took him to an unknown place where he was brutally thrashed.

Before reaching Ajnala, Amritpal Singh and his supporters staged a protest at Dhilwan toll plaza after being stopped by police to march towards Amritsar.

But the police later allowed them to continue with their march towards the Ajnala police station.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters were prevented by police at the Ajnala bus stand by erecting barricades. However, his supporters forced their way through the barricades and also managed to gain entry inside the police station after clashing with the police. Stones were also hurled.

The protesters asked the police to cancel the FIR and also threatened that they would not leave the police station till Lovepreet Singh is released.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters had also brought a vehicle carrying a copy of the "Guru Granth Sahib" for holding "Amrit Sanchar" (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station.

SP Satinder Singh had Thursday said a special investigation team has been formed, adding the arrested person will be released on Friday.

Amritpal Singh had Thursday told the media that police assured him that Lovepreet Singh would be released on Friday, following which they agreed to lift the dharna at the police station.

However, he had said they would remain in Ajnala till Friday morning unless the arrested person was released by the police.

Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De' -- an organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

