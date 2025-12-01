Explained: How Will New SIM Binding Rule Affect WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram

The Centre is changing the way WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram work. A new directive from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will soon require users to access these apps only with their registered SIM card. It will also affect companion services like WhatsApp Web, which will now log users out automatically every six hours.

What Exactly Is Changing?

Messaging apps must continuously verify that the SIM used to register the account is active in your device.

If the SIM is removed, replaced, or deactivated, the app will stop working.

Web versions like WhatsApp Web will log out automatically every six hours, and users will have to re-authenticate via QR code.

These changes must be implemented within 90 days, with a compliance report submitted to the DoT in four months.

Apps This Will Affect

The directive applies to messaging apps including:

WhatsApp

Signal

Telegram

Arattai

Snapchat

Sharechat

JioChat

Josh

For India's 500+ million WhatsApp users, this could make the app slightly less convenient. People who switch devices often, use Wi-Fi-only tablets, or rely on multi-device logins will be most affected.

Why This Is Happening

The government says the move is aimed at reducing digital fraud. As the DoT said, “… it has come to the notice of Central Government that some of the app based communication services that are utilising mobile number for identification of its customers… allow users to consume their services without availability of the underlying SIM within the device… posing challenge to telecom cyber security as it is being misused from outside the country to commit cyber-frauds.”

Currently, apps only verify your number using an OTP (one-time password). The new rules will require apps to check the IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) stored on your SIM card. IMSI is a unique number that identifies each mobile subscriber globally.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) explained, “The binding process between a subscriber's app-based communication service and their SIM card occurs only once during installation, after which the app continues to function independently. This creates opportunities for misuse. Persistent SIM verification will close this loophole.”

What Is WhatsApp SIM Binding?

SIM binding is a process where a messaging app verifies that the registered SIM card remains active in your device. If the SIM is removed, replaced, or deactivated, the app will stop functioning.

How Will WhatsApp Web Change?

The biggest change for web users is that WhatsApp Web will log out automatically every six hours. Users will need to re-scan the QR code to continue using the service.