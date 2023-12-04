Explained: How Cyclone Michaung Was Named, What It Means

Cyclone Michaung's name was suggested by Myanmar (File)

Cyclone Michaung continues to wreak havoc in parts of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. The cyclonic storm, currently swirling over the Bay of Bengal, will move to the north coast of Tamil Nadu before it heads to Andhra Pradesh.

Authorities have issued several advisories, asking people to stay indoors and stock critical supplies such as non-perishable food items, water, and medicines.

Fishermen have also been asked to avoid venturing into the deep sea between December 4 and 6.

On Monday, IMD, in a special bulletin, stated, “It would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.”

How Cyclone Michaung got its name

As per the World Meteorological Organisation, Cyclone Michaung's name was suggested by Myanmar, and is pronounced "Migjaum". The word means strength and resilience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned people about the cyclone. To coordinate relief and rescue efforts, the PM is in constant touch with the state governments.

Addressing a victory rally in Delhi on Sunday, PM Modi said, “Amid all this excitement and enthusiasm, the possibility of a cyclone is looming large and that is why, even in this moment of celebration. I would advise fellow countrymen to remain alert to Cyclone Michaung.”

“The central government is continuously in touch with the state governments and is also providing them with all possible assistance. I would like to appeal to the BJP workers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha, and especially Andhra Pradesh, to join in the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration,” the Prime Minister added.

He urged party workers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to provide all the possible assistance and coordinate the rescue efforts.

So far, the authorities have set up about 121 shelters and nearly 5,000 relief centres to accommodate people in vulnerable areas who need to be evacuated.

As of now, 685 people have been evacuated and accommodated in 11 camps in the districts of Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Chennai.