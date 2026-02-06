Explained: 13.3 Km Long Missing Link Project On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Two days after one of the longest recorded traffic jams on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the spotlight has once again fallen on the long-delayed Missing Link project, a 13.3-kilometre expressway bypass designed to ease congestion and improve safety on this critical corridor connecting India's two largest urban centres. Many commuters slept inside their vehicles, and some families were forced to park and rest overnight due to the prolonged halt.

The chaos began earlier this week when a gas tanker overturned in the accident-prone Khandala ghat section, triggering a large 32-hour traffic jam that left thousands of vehicles, including ambulances, trucks and private cars, stranded for more than a day. Families, elderly travellers and patients heading to medical appointments endured the ordeal as traffic came to a standstill over multiple kilometres.

With traffic resuming only after the tanker was finally removed late Wednesday night, authorities and commuters alike have questioned whether more robust infrastructure, including the Missing Link, could have prevented such prolonged disruptions.

Maharashtra leaders, including MNS chief Raj Thackeray, criticised the government's handling of the crisis, demanding clearer plans to prevent repeat gridlocks and improve emergency response. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to prepare an emergency traffic response plan and to expedite the Missing Link project's completion.

What Is The Missing Link Project?

The Missing Link is an over Rs 6,600 crore infrastructure project aimed at bypassing the Khopoli-Khandala ghat stretch, one of the most congested and accident-prone parts of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The route currently runs through a narrow, winding 19.8-km section where narrow curves and merging traffic regularly cause backups, especially on weekends and during festival periods.

The project consists of:

Twin tunnels, approximately 1.6 km and 8.9 km long, cutting through the hills to avoid steep terrain,

Two cable-stayed bridges crossing deep valleys, including one over Tiger Valley, supported by high pylons engineered for seismic safety and stability,

A redesigned alignment reducing the distance between the Khopoli exit and Kusgaon from around 19.8 km to 13.3 km, shaving about 25-30 minutes off the Mumbai-Pune journey.

Once operational, the new stretch will provide motorists with a straighter, flatter, safer alternative to the current route, with potential speed limits of up to 120 km per hour.

Travel Benefits Once Open

Expected to cut travel time by 30 minutes on the Mumbai-Pune route and reduce distance by 6 km, easing chronic congestion around the Khandala Ghat sector.

The design will also help bypass accident-prone slopes and hairpin curves, enhancing road safety significantly.

Project Delays And Current Status

The Missing Link was first tendered in 2019 with an original target opening date in 2022, but a series of setbacks, including engineering challenges, difficult terrain, adverse weather, and the pandemic, have repeatedly pushed deadlines.

An MSRDC official said, "The project saw many delays but work is happening on a priority basis as the route is witness long jams and disruptions very frequently. Only finishing works remain, and an opening by May 2026 is expected."

While the project nears completion, commuters and civil engineers feel that more comprehensive traffic and hazard management infrastructure are still needed across the entire expressway network to cope with growing volumes and increasingly frequent incidents.

Beyond the Missing Link, there are discussions about further highway expansion in the Mumbai-Pune corridor, which could include additional expressway routes or widening schemes to handle future traffic growth.

What This Means For Commuters?

Kiran Shenoy, a regular commuter on this highway, feels the problem extends beyond infrastructure alone. He said, "Even without structural fixes, traffic management practices and emergency preparedness require urgent improvement. The tanker accident clearly exposes gaps in hazardous material response systems on highways. Quicker coordination and better preparedness could have significantly reduced the scale and duration of the disruption."

When fully operational, the Missing Link is expected to not only reduce travel time and decongest the existing road, but also offer a safer corridor for passenger vehicles, especially heavy goods carriers that currently struggle with the ghat's sharp curves and gradients.

Commuters say that until the Missing Link opens, travellers must continue to plan journeys with potential delays in mind, especially on weekends and public holidays when traffic spikes are most likely.