Explain Delay In Lokayukta Appointment, Supreme Court Raps 12 States

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi have asked the states to reply within two weeks as to what steps have been taken to make the appointment.
The 12 states - Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal - have also been asked to specify the reason for delay or non-appointment of Lokayukta.
Advocate and Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who filed the plea in court, claimed that many state governments are "deliberately weakening" the Lokayukta by not providing adequate infrastructure, sufficient budget and workforce.
According to the PIL, the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, received presidential assent on January 1, 2014 and came into force from January 16, 2014 but the executive has not established a Lokpal yet.
CommentsLokayukta.
(with inputs from agencies)