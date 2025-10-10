Supreme Court Questions Tamil Nadu, High Court Over Stampede At Vijay's Rally

The Supreme Court on Friday raised several questions to the Tamil Nadu government while hearing petitions on the ongoing investigation into the stampede in Karur. It also flagged the "impropriety" with the Madras High Court's Chennai bench's order directing a special investigation team (SIT) probe when the petition only sought guidelines to hold roadshows.

The Supreme Court questioned how the Tamil Nadu government carried out post-mortems at 4 am after the stampede that killed 41 people including children.

It questioned the Tamil Nadu government over the permission given to actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for holding a roadshow in Karur on September 27, when AIADMK was denied permission for a similar event at the same spot.

The Supreme Court asked this after taking note of the reason for denial of permission to AIADMK i.e. the state was still working on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for political meetings when AIADMK applied.

The bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also questioned the propriety of the Madras High Court passing two seemingly conflicting orders over the Karur stampede.

While the Madurai bench rejected a petition for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the stampede, the Chennai bench directed a probe by an SIT.

Vijay challenged the order by the Chennai bench, which he alleged was passed without even hearing him. He said the adverse observations against him in the order were politically damaging and sought an independent probe into the incident.

The Supreme Court at the outset questioned why the petition before the high court seeking an SOP was entertained by its principal bench, when another petition on the stampede was already rejected by the Madurai bench of the same high court.

The Supreme Court said Karur comes under the jurisdiction of the Madurai bench, not Chennai.

Vijay's lawyer told the Supreme Court on Friday that the Tamil Nadu Police themselves asked him to leave the Karur stampede site as his continued presence may have aggravated the situation.

"How can it be seen as abandoning the place?" the lawyer said.

After hearing claims by other petitioners who sought a CBI probe and alleged sabotage behind the incident, Justice Maheshwari questioned the Tamil Nadu government on the issue of post-mortem.

A petitioner alleged the state government conducted post-mortems on the bodies at midnight, and cremated them at 4 am.

"You conducted postmortems within four hours? How many postmortem tables do you have? Two?" Justice Maheshwari said.

Senior lawyer Wilson, who appeared for Tamil Nadu, said the incident was tragic and there was a lot of hue and cry because families started demanding the bodies to be handed over.

"The district collector gave permission. After the incident, the chief minister flew to Karur where families started pleading for the return of bodies of their loved ones... This is the first time we are facing this allegation. I will verify and file a detailed affidavit," Wilson said.

Wilson said doctors from nearby districts were called to help out with the postmortems.

The Supreme Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed affidavit and response to claims by the petitioners, and whether CBI should take over the case.

TVK has sought an independent probe, not a CBI probe.

One of the petitioners said he lost his fiancee and sister in the stampede. He said none of the policemen were injured in the stampede, and many ambulances without number plates but having the name 'Senthil Balaji' written on them were already waiting at the venue.

Another petitioner who said he lost his son in the stampede also sought a CBI probe.