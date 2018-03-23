Anna Hazare Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Over Lokpal

Anna Hazare, who previously sat on a similar hunger strike in 2011, has a new target this time. Seven years ago he targeted the then UPA government at the Centre, and his anti-corruption movement had caught the imagination of millions of Indians. His movement even gave rise to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, who cashed in on the mileage of Anna Hazare's campaign. This time Anna Hazare's target is the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, which has not been able to finalise a Lokpal to investigate cases if corruption.
Anna Hazare, who did not want to politicize his movement the last time, faced a situation where many of his "followers" went ahead and formed the Aam Aadmi Party. This time the social activist and his team say they have taken concrete steps to ensure that no such thing happens again.
Anna Hazare and his supporters began the day by visiting Rajghat and paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. They then marched to Shaheedi Park as a sign of respect towards Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged to death on March 23, 1931. Following this they reached the Ramlila Maidan and started the hunger strike.
One of Anna Hazare's supporters said, "March 23 has been chosen on purpose as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on this day in 1931 by the British."
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters to avoid taking routes towards Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Darya Ganj, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, ITO, Rajghat, Minto Road, Vivekanand Marg, and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.