23rd March 1931: The Day Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru Lay Down Their Lives For Freedom

Lala Rajpat Rai succumbed to his injuries a few days later. A police constable was also shot in the Saunder's Murder Case by Chandra Sehkhar Azad who was trying to apprehend the trio.
After escaping the Saunder's murder scene, Bhagat Singh and his associate Batukeshwar Dutt took up pseudonyms and bombed the Central legislative assembly in Delhi. The bombs were harmless, just deployed for loud noise and they surrendered to the police.
Inside the jail, Bhagat Singh and his associates went on a hunger strike to protest against the standards on living in jail. Jatin Das, who was responsible for manufacturing the bombs thrown in the legislative assembly, died in 1929. The hunger strike was called off post Das' death.
Numerous films have been made on Bhagat Singh's life and tales of his heroism are prevalent in India. His and his accomplices' death anniversary is referred to as the Shaheed Diwas for their courage and bravery and laying down their lives for the country.