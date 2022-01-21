Expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat Back In Congress Ahead Of Polls

Harak Singh Rawat was one of the 10 MLAs who had left the Congress in 2016 to join BJP

Expelled Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat today rejoined his old party Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister and his brother Harish Rawat with just days to go before the hill state votes. Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP on Monday for "anti-party activities".

"He (Harak Singh Rawat) was given due respect till the time he was with us...When reports (of Harak Singh Rawat joining Congress) emerged...The party took the decision (to expel him). We have taken our call...Now it's up to the Congress to make a decision," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier said.

Harak Singh Rawat was one of the 10 MLAs who had left the Congress in 2016 and jumped ship to BJP.

Earlier, sources had said that Harish Rawat was uncomfortable with Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into the Congress and that he apprised the party leadership about his views. The former Chief Minister is learnt to have said that Harak Singh Rawat should not be entertained since he has arrived with a set of conditions and demands.

"I am not angry with anyone. The Congress high command has to decide whether Harak Singh Rawat will be inducted into the party or not. I will accept whatever decision the Congress party takes. I am not in the capacity to decide whether Harak Singh Rawat should be inducted into the party or not," Harish Rawat had said.

He also made a cryptic remark, noting that it is not necessary that "all devotees (of God) are good".

"Congress is like God and God has many devotees. It is not necessary that all devotees are good. Now it depends on God and the devotee that how the devotee pleases God and whether he accepts the devotee," he added.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14.