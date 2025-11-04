Exclusive: Mohan Yadav On Bihar Polls, Anant Singh And His Cabinet Reshuffle

Famous writer and satirist Sharad Joshi, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, once, during a visit to Bihar, grew anxious upon seeing the bustling crowds at Patna railway station. A porter noticed his unease and quipped, "Aap narbhasa gaye hain? (Are you nervous?)". Joshi later immortalised this encounter in one of his witty satires.

Today, another son of Ujjain. Dr Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is walking the very terrain that once inspired Joshi's humour. Yadav, who is among NDA's star campaigners for the Bihar assembly polls, has been touring the state extensively, addressing rallies and reaching out to voters across several constituencies.

His visit, however, comes amid a politically charged atmosphere, particularly following the controversy over the arrest of the NDA's candidate, Anant Singh, a 'Bahubali' leader with over 50 criminal cases. The development has sparked debate about the BJP-led alliance's stance on clean politics and candidate selection.

In a candid conversation with NDTV's Anurag Dwary onboard a plane to Bihar, Yadav spoke about the state's political mood, the NDA, and Madhya Pradesh's governance.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.

Question 1: Is the NDA nervous or confident in Bihar?

Mohan Yadav: Under the leadership of our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the NDA government is committed to serving the people. Since (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar has been in power in the NDA government, Bihar has completely transformed since 2004-05. Approval of over Rs 15 lakh crore has been received through the Government of India. The caravan of development in Bihar is truly amazing.

Question 2: Which constituencies have you visited, and what kind of atmosphere are you seeing on the ground?

Mohan Yadav: I've been there (Bihar) many times. I've lost count of how many seats I've visited. But the current atmosphere clearly indicates that the NDA government is returning with strong public support once again.

Question 3: When you became Chief Minister, it was said you were chosen to appeal to Yadav voters in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Now that you are campaigning there, do you feel this will benefit the party?

Mohan Yadav: Our party is purely a people's party. It takes all sections of society along. And Modi Ji doesn't just make promises. Our Prime Minister, our National President, and our party together believe in everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's trust, and everyone's effort. These are not just words; they are actions. Our party has given opportunities to workers like us, whose families have no MPs, MLAs, or political background. Therefore, it's a matter of pride that people like us can become Chief Ministers. There are Chief Ministers in many states who have no family history in politics. This is a truly democratic party, an organisation that genuinely respects the spirit of the Republic.

Question 4: You and your party often refer to the previous government's tenure in Bihar as "jungle raj". Yet your alliance partner has given a ticket to Anant Singh, who faces over 50 criminal cases and has now been sent to jail. Doesn't that contradict the NDA's stand on clean politics?

Mohan Yadav: Our Prime Minister's policy is very clear; no one is spared for any kind of mistake. The party makes the decisions, and action is always taken wherever necessary. The court is there to decide, and if someone is found guilty, punishment must follow. That's how it should be.

Question 5: You often speak about the historical and cultural connection between Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Have you picked up any Bhojpuri during your visits?

Mohan Yadav: Years ago, Emperor Ashoka served as the governor of Ujjain district; he was a prince here before becoming emperor. Later, King Bhoj ruled, and his descendants continued that legacy. That's why there is a dynasty known as "Ujjaini Thakur." Our relationship between Ujjain and Bihar is ancient and eternal. All languages are beautiful.

Question 6: Let's come back to Madhya Pradesh. Could there be a cabinet reshuffle after the Bihar elections? There's talk that a report card has been prepared.

Mohan Yadav: Our party is a national organisation. The Prime Minister, (Union Minister) Amit Shah Ji, and (BJP's National President) JP Nadda Ji lead us. The party's system is excellent; everything is reviewed in detail. Our cabinet has been functioning for almost two years now, so naturally, there will be a review. Whatever the party decides, we stand by it.

Work has to be done, and it should be done. When one becomes a minister, the party provides opportunities based on people's hopes and expectations. Such opportunities come after great merit, perhaps even after the good deeds of many lifetimes, so we should also acknowledge and uphold what is good.

Question 7: You have written to the Central Government requesting that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) directly procure paddy and wheat. The opposition alleges the state government is washing its hands of its responsibility.

Mohan Yadav: What's wrong if the FCI procures our produce? In states where the FCI faces difficulties, the state government provides procurement support. Here, in Madhya Pradesh, the FCI is fully capable of procuring all crops, including wheat, and the state government will assist it.