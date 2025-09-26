Exclusive: Asaduddin Owaisi On "I Love Muhammad" Row, Garba Boycott

The AIMIM wants to tie up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the upcoming Bihar elections. AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has confirmed that his party's Bihar leadership has reached out to the RJD, and that the ball now lies in their court over whether to fight the BJP and JDU together.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mr Owaisi not only addressed the party's potential alliances in the Bihar elections, but also concurrent issues ranging from the boycott of Muslims at garba events and the row over "I Love Muhammad" posters to illegal immigration and the recent unrest in Ladakh.

On the alliance question, the Hyderabad lawmaker said it was too premature to discuss at this stage but confirmed that AIMIM had written to RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, though no communication has taken place with the Congress yet. "Our doors are not closed, but we cannot be waiting forever," said the MP whose party had won five seats in the state's Seemanchal region in the last election.

The lawmaker also welcomed the RJD to contest elections in his fortress, Hyderabad.

Read: No Response From India Bloc Yet, Asaduddin Owaisi Begins Solo Bihar Campaign

The confirmation follows RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim last week that neither he nor his father, RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav, had received any communication from Mr Owaisi. When apprised about this claim, Mr Owaisi said his party's Bihar chief, Akhtarul Iman, had written to both of them.

"Our Bihar chief, Akhtarul Iman, had written to Lalu ji stressing that the BJP doesn't return to power again in Bihar. We offered an alliance in the larger interest, to strengthen secularism, even though your party (RJD) has stolen four of our MLAs," he added. Mr Owaisi said the AIMIM has sought six seats from the RJD. If they win, the AIMIM has sought the formation of a Seemanchal Development Board, and not any ministerial post, he added.

Owaisi On #ILoveMuhammad

Mr Owaisi also weighed in on the recent controversy over the posters proclaiming "I Love Muhammad", and the counter-campaign that saw placards reading "I Love Mahadev" being held up at a gathering in Varanasi by religious leaders.

"If someone says, 'I Love You', then what's the problem? What's the problem with writing 'love'? What message do you want to send to Muslim countries around the world with this? What's the problem with "I Love Mahadev"? It should be done, it's their faith. This is a way of socially boycotting Muslims," said Mr Owaisi.

The controversy had broken out earlier this month when a lightboard reading "I Love Muhammad" was erected along a procession route in Kanpur during Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Local Hindu groups had objected to the lightboard, leading to tension in the area. Soon, the issue was amplified by social media, with the hashtag #ILoveMuhammad trending widely.

Denying entry to Muslims at garba events is also a form of social boycott, added Mr Owaisi, pointing to the Vishnu Hindu Parishad's directive to ensure only Hindu participation during Navratri celebration.

Owaisi On Infiltrators

During the interview, Mr Owaisi countered the BJP over the 'infiltrators' jibe. The BJP had accused the RJD and Congress of patronizing illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Countering the BJP's charge, Mr Owaisi pointed out that the BJP-led government has been in power at the centre for 11 years, and it is their responsibility if there are 'infiltrators' in Seemanchal.

Read: Asaduddin Owaisi's Sheikh Hasina Jibe At PM Over 'Infiltrators' Remark

Speaking of Bangladeshi immigrants in India, he also pointed out that Sheikh Hasina has been living in the country since being ousted as the prime minister of Bangladesh. "Tell me how many infiltrators have been found in 65 years? You have been in power for 11 years. BSF is everywhere. If infiltrators have come, you are responsible," he said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'infiltrator' issue assumes significance amid the politics over the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls ahead of the Bihar elections. Mr Owaisi said he finds it problematic, echoing the opposition's concerns that it could disenfranchise lakhs of voters.

Owaisi On Ladakh

Ladakh witnessed arson earlier this week after a statehood protest led by activist Sonam Wangchuk turned violent and clashed with the police. This was bound to happen in Ladakh, remarked Mr Owaisi, adding, "You threw the people of Ladakh out, like flies from milk. The anger isn't directed at Sonam Wangchuk; it was just a writing on the wall. I stand with the people of Ladakh."

He also targeted the Prime Minister over the latest GST reforms, saying he appears to be out of touch with reality.