Asaduddin Owaisi's Sheikh Hasina Jibe At PM Over 'Infiltrators' Remark

The political decibel in Bihar has soared to a new high as the elections approach, with allegations and counter-allegations amplifying the noise surrounding the mega spectacle. Among the key allegations is the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Bihar - a BJP accusation that came in the wake of a revision of voter rolls. This has now received a response from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the charge of targeting the Opposition over the issue, accusing the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal of patronising 'infiltrators' in the state, at an election rally in Purnea last week. Responding to him, Mr Owaisi assured yesterday that there are no Bangladeshis in Bihar, especially in the Seemanchal region, where his party had won big in the last polls.

"Modi ji says that there are Bangladeshis in Bihar. Modi ji, there are no Bangladeshis in Bihar and Seemanchal region. But you have a sister from Bangladesh sitting in Delhi. Send her to Bangladesh. Bring her to Seemanchal, and we will drop her in Bangladesh," said the AIMIM chief.

His remark is a veiled jibe at Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in Delhi since she was ousted as the prime minister of Bangladesh. She had fled Dhaka on August 5, 2019, after resigning as PM, moments before an angry crowd breached her house.

Politics Over 'Infiltrators'

Illegal immigration, especially from Bangladesh, has been among the most important political causes and national security concerns in the country. Over the last few months, India has seen crackdown at regional levels to identify Bangladeshis living illegally.

The issue assumes significance in Bihar due to the politics over a special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls by the Election Commission - an exercise that has courted controversy with the opposition calling it an excuse to disenfranchise voters, especially from poorer sections and religious minorities.

The EC, which argues that the revision ensures transparency in elections, has claimed to have found instances of Nepali, Bangladeshi, and Myanmarese people registered as voters in Bihar.

PM Modi raised the 'infiltrator' both in his Independence Day speech, as well as during an election campaign in Bihar. Speaking at a rally in Purnea on September 15, he declared 'infiltration' had led to a "demographic crisis" in the country.

Stating that it had left people worried for the honour of their sisters and daughters, the Prime Minister vowed that the BJP-led alliance would drive the illegal immigrants out. He also accused the Congress and RJD of being more concerned about 'vote bank politics' and putting the country's security at stake.

"They have become so shameless they are raising slogans and taking out yatras in support of infiltrators from foreign countries," the PM said in an apparent reference to the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar' rally. "The NDA is committed to driving out each and every infiltrator. I challenge leaders who are trying to protect infiltrators. We will continue to flush them out," he added.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav had labelled the PM's remarks as 'diversionary tactics' before the elections and said, "Let us, for a moment, assume there are 'infiltrators' in Bihar. But then the question is - what have you been doing? You have been in power (at the centre) for 11 years, and you (the party-led alliance) have been ruling Bihar for 20 years."

The Bihar election is going to be this year's last election spectacle, for which the dates could be announced any time next month.