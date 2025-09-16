'Assume It's True, Want To Ask PM...': Tejashwi Yadav On Bihar 'Infiltrators'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has responded sharply to comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about an 'infiltration crisis' in Bihar - remarks that have been seen by some as referring to Muslims - labelling them 'diversionary tactics' before the Assembly election later this year.

In an interview with NDTV the ex-Deputy Chief Minister - regarded as the opposition's chief ministerial candidate - said, "I want to ask the Prime Minister... where did these 'infiltrators' come from?"

"Let us, for a moment, assume there are 'infiltrators' in Bihar. But then the question is - what have you (referring to Mr Modi, whose BJP is part of the state government) been doing? You have been in power (at the centre) for 11 years and you (the party-led alliance) have been ruling Bihar for 20 years."

Demanding to know if the BJP had been able to identify a single infiltrator in Bihar, Mr Yadav also pointed to last year's Jharkhand Assembly election. The BJP, he said, raised similar 'concerns' then only to 'forget about it' after the party-led National Democratic Alliance lost to the Congress.

"This 'infiltration' issue has been raised as a 'diversionary tactic'. The NDA realises its failure in providing good governance and ensuring people are educated, have jobs, and can access healthcare," Mr Yadav said as he started his five-day 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' from Jehanabad district.

"We will form a government that ensures education, medicines, jobs, grievance redressal..."

On Monday, during a campaign speech in Bihar's Purnea, the Prime Minister accused the opposition - i.e., the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance - of patronising 'infiltrators' in the state.

He also declared 'infiltration' had led to a 'demographic crisis' and that the people had been left 'worried about the honour of their sisters and daughters'. The BJP-led alliance will drive them out, he said.

The PM accused the Congress, the RJD, 'and their entire ecosystem' of being more concerned about 'vote bank politics. They are putting the security and resources of India at stake, he claimed.

"They have become so shameless they are raising slogans and taking out yatras in support of infiltrators from foreign countries," he declared, in an apparent reference to the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar' rally.

"But let me tell the RJD and Congress... the NDA is committed to driving out each and every infiltrator. I challenge leaders who are trying to protect infiltrators... We will continue to flush them out..."

The issue of 'infiltrators' in Bihar has gained traction after the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision' - a controverisal exercise that has been challenged in the Supreme Court - said it had found instances of Nepali, Bangladeshi, and Myanmarese nationals registered as voters in Bihar.

However, the opposition has alleged the voter list revision is an excuse to disenfranchise lakhs of voters, particularly from poorer sections and religious minorities, who might otherwise vote for them.

The EC has clarified the voter list revision is a constitutionally-mandated exercise to ensure transparency in elections.

With input from agencies

