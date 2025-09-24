No Response From India Bloc Yet, Asaduddin Owaisi Begins Solo Bihar Campaign

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi kickstarted his campaign for the Bihar assembly elections in the state's Seemanchal region, on his own, amid no clarity over his party's tie-up with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

In the 2020 elections, the AIMIM contested 19 assembly constituencies and won five, all in the Seemanchal region which has a sizeable Muslim population. The region comprises the districts of Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Araria. In the Lok Sabha elections, the AIMIM contested 15 seats in Bihar but failed to win any.

According to the AIMIM, Mr Owaisi kicked off the campaign with "Seemanchal Nyay Yatra" from Kishanganj and it is expected to continue till September 27. He is expected to hold road shows and corner meetings in various assembly constituencies in the region

The developments come amid growing speculation over the Hyderabad MP's possible entry into the INDIA bloc, which includes the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state. Mr Owaisi has also written to the RJD thrice over his intent to join the Opposition Mahagathbandhan but is yet to receive a response.

"We have written a letter to (RJD leader) Tejashwi Yadav and said we are ready for an alliance. We are asking for only six seats. Now, Tejashwi Yadav has to take the decision. If they do not form an alliance, then the people of Bihar will understand who is helping the BJP," Mr Owaisi said on Wednesday.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the AIMIM contested in alliance with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the now-defunct Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) headed by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who is now in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Mahagathbandhan, which is helmed by the RJD, had fallen short of a majority by a dozen seats.

According to sources, RJD is hesitant to give any seat to the AIMIM in Seemanchal over fears that it may seek more seats in other Muslim-dominated areas, including Dharbhanga and Madhubani.

The RJD is also concerned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may portray the contest as a 'Hindu vs Muslim' one if the AIMIM joins the Mahagathbandhan.

Political watchers said this could cut into the RJD-Congress' vote share in Seemanchal, altering Bihar's 2025 equations.