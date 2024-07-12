Exclusive: 1st Videos Of IAF Night-Time Laser-Guided Bomb Attacks On Tiger Hill During Kargil War

First video of India's first night-time laser-guided bomb attack on June 27, 1999, during the Kargil war

Three days after the Indian Air Force launched its initial strike on a Pakistani post atop Tiger Hill during the Kargil War, a series of subsequent air assaults were carried out on the feature. These included three night-attack missions using laser-guided bombs, as well as a direct daytime attack using conventional, unguided bombs.

Video footage of the night-time attacks, now accessible for the first time via NDTV, provides detailed insights into the precise impact points and targets struck on Tiger Hill. This footage offers unprecedented clarity about the aerial assault conducted by the fighter pilots involved in the June 1999 attacks.

The IAF's strategic strikes on Tiger Hill and other vital locations played a pivotal role in altering the course of the war. By neutralising Pakistani posts and severing their supply lines, these operations facilitated crucial advances by Indian Army troops, including the capture of Tiger Hill itself.

India's first night-time laser-guided bomb attack underperformed, necessitating further attacks over the next week

The first night-time attack, conducted at 2 am on May 27, 1999, was executed by a Mirage 2000 aircraft piloted by two officers who would later rise to command the Eastern and Western Air Commands of the Indian Air Force: Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar (retired) and Air Marshal DK Patnaik (retired). At the time of the operation, Nambiar held the rank of Wing Commander, while Patnaik served as a Squadron Leader.

Footage from this attack shows the targeting of a sangar - a rock fortification built by Pakistani troops. The deployment of a single laser-guided bomb resulted in a precise strike just a few feet from the fortification, though the explosion appeared somewhat subdued. This mission marked the Indian Air Force's inaugural use of laser-guided bombs in a nocturnal combat scenario.

Reflecting on the operation, Air Marshal DK Patnaik (retired) remarked, "Air Marshal Nambiar and I realised that capturing Tiger Hill hinged on softening both approaches to the summit, enabling our ground forces to advance. We had attempted a strike the previous night, but weather conditions thwarted our plans. The following morning, around 2 am, we executed the successful attack. It disrupted the resting place of the enemy occupants, catching them off guard."

Post-attack assessments revealed the necessity for further actions to clear the approaches to Tiger Hill. Patnaik highlighted the challenging ratio of 1:200, where as many as 200 soldiers were needed to engage one fortified adversary positioned above.

To minimise casualties among Indian Army personnel ascending the hill, the Indian Air Force launched a subsequent night-time attack on June 30, once again under the command of Nambiar and Patnaik. Footage from this mission depicts a substantial explosion at the targeted site. This was followed by a final nocturnal operation on July 2, alongside additional daytime sorties.

On July 3, 1999, ground forces initiated their successful mission to recapture Tiger Hill, reclaiming it the following day.

The deployment of laser-guided bombs in these operations marked a significant technological advancement for the Indian Air Force. This capability was made possible through the rapid integration of an Israeli-made Litening laser designator pod with 1000-pound laser-guided bombs, accomplished in a remarkably short span of 12 days. The Litening Pod enabled pilots to accurately locate and target sites by emitting a laser beam that guided the bomb precisely to its mark.

Describing the initial Tiger Hill attack, Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar (retired) recounted to NDTV, "From 28 kilometres, I initiated the laser designation for the first time. The Litening Pod quickly gauged the distance to the target. As we closed in, I repeatedly re-designated the target, making it clearer. At the release point, upon pressing the trigger, our aircraft reacted sharply as it shed a 600 kg load."

He further added, "Those 30 seconds felt like an eternity. We waited anxiously, and when the explosion occurred exactly where we had aimed, we were overjoyed." Celebrating their success, Nambiar transmitted a radio call of "Bundolo," echoing Tarzan's iconic victory cry, signifying mission accomplishment to fellow aviators.

Following Nambiar's breakthrough, Flight Lieutenant Shreepad Tokekar undertook a daring mission using conventional bombs, which required manual sighting without laser guidance assistance. At considerable altitude, Tokekar ensured precision to prevent collateral damage near advancing Indian troops, marking an unprecedented feat of accuracy.

The assault on Tiger Hill, a quarter-century ago, proved pivotal in the Kargil conflict, preceding earlier significant air operations. On June 16, Mirage 2000 squadrons conducted dive attacks on a Pakistani logistics camp at Muntho Dhalo, followed by strikes on Pakistani posts in the Mashkoh Valley. These efforts disrupted critical logistics routes, gradually diminishing Pakistani artillery fire in the Batalik Subsector, while operations in the Drass sector continued until the taming of Pakistani posts on Tiger Hill and its approaches.