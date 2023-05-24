'Exciting Time To Be Serving Nation': PM Modi To Successful Civil Services Exam Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the successful candidates in the civil services examination, and said it is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people.

In tweets, PM Modi also had a word of consolation and encouragement for those who could not clear the prestigious exam.

"I understand the disappointment of those who couldn't clear the Civil Services Exams. Not only will there be more attempts to avail but also India offers several diverse opportunities to showcase your skills and strengths. Wishing you the very best," he said.

Congratulating the successful candidates, he said, "My best wishes for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. This is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people." As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women -- qualified the civil services examination 2022, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men.

