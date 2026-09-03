"Excited To See India Build A Local AI Economy": Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Message

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has urged India to move faster in artificial intelligence, saying the country has an opportunity to build a strong local AI economy on the back of its established IT industry. "Move faster" was Mr Huang's central message for India as he spoke to NDTV about the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the need for countries to keep pace with the technology.

India already has one of the world's leading IT industries, but Mr Huang said AI represents the beginning of a new technology platform.

"I had the benefit of seeing Modiji a decade ago talking about AI," Mr Huang said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that he was "very excited" to see Indian companies and startups take advantage of AI, contribute to the technology and build a local AI economy.

What does building a local AI economy mean?

Mr Huang's comments come as India steps up efforts to develop its semiconductor and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The country is seeking to build a broader technology ecosystem that includes semiconductor manufacturing, chip design, research and development, computing infrastructure, applications and skilled talent.

India has also been pushing to develop domestic capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing and design, rather than relying only on imported technology.

Nvidia is a major player in the global semiconductor and AI industry, with its chips widely used to power artificial intelligence systems.

The company's interest in India's growing technology ecosystem comes at a time when the country is seeking a larger role in the global AI and semiconductor sectors.

India looks beyond semiconductor manufacturing

The focus is not limited to manufacturing chips. India is also looking at developing expertise in chip design, research and knowledge transfer.

The broader objective is to create an ecosystem in which semiconductors can be designed, manufactured and developed within the country, while also supporting the growth of AI companies and startups.

Mr Huang's comments underline the speed at which the global AI industry is developing.

His message to India was clear: "The country has the IT talent and a growing technology ecosystem, but it needs to move quickly if it wants to play a leading role in the next phase of artificial intelligence."