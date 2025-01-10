Ex Rapido Driver Arrested From Delhi For Supplying Illegal Liquor

A man, formerly employed with Rapido, the largest player in bike taxis, was arrested while supplying illegal liquor in a south Delhi locality on Friday, said cops.

The former Rapido driver was arrested from Sangam Vihar at around 9:20 in the morning.

In view of the Republic Day and Delhi Assembly Elections, South District Police has intensified vigilance. Special measures are being taken to prevent organised and street crimes, said the police.

The suspects are being questioned under the "Roko-Toko" campaign.

As part of these efforts, the South District Narcotics Squad has arrested interstate liquor supplier Ravi Singh.

According to South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan, his team received information that illegal supply of liquor was taking place in Sangam Vihar.

After this, the team laid a trap in Sangam Vihar.

The police said that at around 9:20 a.m., three people were seen unloading cartons from a scooter without a number plate.

"One person was arrested in the raid, who was identified as Ravi Singh. 3 cartons were recovered from the spot on the scooter and 57 cartons from the nearby forest," said a police officer.

During the investigation, accused Ravi Singh revealed that he used to work as a Rapido driver earlier, said the police.

"Due to greed for more money, he started supplying liquor from Haryana to Delhi," the officer added.



