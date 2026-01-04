Ex-Mumbai Mayor Shubha Raul Quits Shiv Sena, Joins BJP

In a blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the Mumbai civic body elections, former Mayor Shubha Raul on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after resigning from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Her resignation on the same day Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced their alliance's manifesto is considered a setback for the Thackeray camp.

Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held on January 15, along with 28 other civic bodies, in Maharashtra.

