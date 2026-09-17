Ex-Kerala DGP Tomin J Thachankary Found Guilty In Rs 64 Lakh Disproportionate Assets Case

Former Kerala DGP Tomin J Thachankary was found guilty by the Kottayam Vigilance Court in a disproportionate assets case - which was registered nearly two decades ago.

The case relates to allegations that Thachankary amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between January 2003 and July 2007. According to the vigilance investigation, he had failed to account for assets and expenditure worth Rs 64.70 lakh during this period.

The prosecution told the court that his assets exceeded his income by 135.80 per cent. It also sought the maximum possible sentence in the case.

When the court asked Thachankary if he had anything to say, he cited health issues. He told the court that he had experienced chest pain two days ago and was not physically well.

The case was registered in 2007, after Thachankary was promoted to the rank of DIG. The chargesheet was filed in 2013, by which time he had become an Additional Director General of Police.

Thachankary had earlier filed a discharge petition, arguing that the assets in question came through family partition and gifts. However, the Vigilance Court dismissed the plea and held that the chargesheet was legally sustainable.

The trial was completed following a High Court direction to the Vigilance Court to conclude proceedings within a fixed timeframe. While the High Court had initially asked the court to deliver its verdict before June 30, the deadline was later extended to September 30.