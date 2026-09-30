Ex-IAS Officer Found Murdered At Bhopal Home, New House Help Key Suspect

A 70-year-old retired IAS officer was found murdered at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Wednesday morning, with a house help who was hired two days before the incident being the key suspect.

The body of Rakesh Agarwal -- who lived with his wife -- was found with throat slit on the bed inside his bungalow in the Suraj Nagar area. His wife, who was sleeping in another room, recovered the body when she woke up this morning.

The house help -- who was hired through an agency -- has been missing and is the prime suspect, the police said.

"The investigation is at a preliminary stage. The domestic help is a prime suspect as he has been missing after the incident," a police officer said.

Multiple police teams have been formed to search for the missing house help.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the residence and nearby locations.

The police are also questioning neighbours and other people familiar with the household to establish whether anyone had visited the residence around the time of the murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams are examining the evidence collected from the residence.