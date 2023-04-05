Ex-Congress MLA Sushil Rinku Joins AAP Ahead Of Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Mr Rinku was the Congress MLA from Jalandhar West seat in the previous assembly.

Former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

He joined the AAP in the presence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar.

Welcoming Mr Rinku into the party, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said his joining the party will give it a boost.

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10 while the counting will be held on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January at the age of 76.

He died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

