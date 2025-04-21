"Hateful Politics": Ex-Poll Body Chief On BJP Leader's "Muslim Commissioner" Jibe

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi hit back at "Muslim Commissioner" remark of BJP leader Nishikant Dubey today, saying while he believes in an idea of India where an individual is defined by his contributions, "for some, religious identities are a staple to forward their hateful politics".

Mr Quraishi, the country's Chief Election Commissioner from July 2010 to June 2012, had earlier criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a "sinister and evil plan of the government to grab Muslim lands".

"Wakf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister evil plan of the govt to grab Muslim lands. I'm sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well," read his post on X, formerly Twitter.

In response, Mr Dubey -- whose remarks against the Chief Justice of India caused an uproar that's yet to die down -- said Mr Quraishi was not an Election Commissioner but a "Muslim commissioner".

"You were not an Election Commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand during your tenure," Mr Dubey had posted.

"Prophet Muhammad's Islam came to India in 712. This land (Waqf) before that belonged to Hindus or tribals, Jains or Buddhists associated with that faith," he had added.

India "has, is and will always stand up and fight" for its constitutional institutions and principles, Mr Quraishi said today.

"I served on the constitutional post of Election Commissioner to the best of my ability and had a long and fulfilling career in the IAS. I believe in an idea of India where an individual is defined by his or her talents and contributions and not by their religious identities," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India. "But I guess, for some, religious identities are a staple to forward their hateful politics. India has, is and will always stand up and fight for its constitutional institutions and principles," he said.

This morning, Mr Quraishi had posted a quote by playwright Bernard Shaw on X without offering a context. "'I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it' -- George Bernard Shaw. A very wise quote of the great author!" his post read.