Ex-BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy's Farmhouse Raided, 5 Test Positive For Drugs

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of Telangana police conducted a surprise raid at former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy's farmhouse in Moinabad of Rangareddy district, during which a Delhi-based real estate businessman allegedly fired a gun, police said.

Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said that, based on information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission, police conducted a raid at around 9:30 PM on Saturday.

He said that Pilot Rohith Reddy was one of the five people present at the party who tested positive in the drug test.

"As soon as the police arrived, Delhi-based real estate businessman Namit Sharma fired one round from a gun. The gun belongs to Ritesh Reddy, the younger brother of Rohith Reddy. The gun has a valid license, but it was Namit Sharma who fired it," DCP Gautam said.

"Police also found two grams of white powder (drugs) at the party. A total of 10 people were present, including nine men and one woman. Among them were public representatives, real estate businessmen, and other businesspersons," confirmed DCP Gautam.

The 10 people present included former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, TDP Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Ritesh Reddy, Namit Mishra, M Ramesh, Shravan Kumar, Vijay Krishna, Ravi, and Arjun Reddy.

"Out of these, five people tested positive in the drug test - Rohith Reddy, Namit Mishra, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi, and Arjun Reddy," the DCP said, adding, "For further investigation, all of them have been sent for additional sample tests. After receiving the complete reports, legal action will be taken accordingly."

Further investigation is underway.