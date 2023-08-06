Ex Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 'Responding To Doctors'

The overall clinical status of the former Chief Minister remains stable.

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is alert and responding to doctors and visitors, according to the health update provided by Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Sunday.

"On the ninth day of admission, former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 79, remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and responding to doctors and visitors," read a press statement from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

The former Chief Minister of West Bengal was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure.

The press statement further added that the overall clinical status of the former Chief Minister remains stable.

"Medical board will be convened tomorrow. Conservative medical management, physiotherapy, and lung rehabilitation are going on. Arterial line has been removed today morning. He is undergoing trial on his home BIPAP Machine. He is on Ryles tube feeding and swallow assessment is being done. His overall clinical status remains stable," it further stated.

"The multidisciplinary medical team treating him is keeping a close watch on his progress," said Dr Rupali Basu, Managing Director & CEO of Woodlands Hospital.

