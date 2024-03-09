Ex Arunachal Chief Minister Quits As State Congress Chief After 3 MLAs Join BJP

Nabam Tuki represents the Sagalee assembly constituency in the state (File)

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has resigned as the president of the state Congress, ahead of the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections, a party leader said on Saturday.

Mr Tuki sent his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on Friday, following the defection of three party MLAs to BJP, he said.

"The former chief minister resigned on moral grounds as he could not prevent the MLAs from defecting to other political parties," APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana said.

Mr Tuki represents the Sagalee assembly constituency in the state.

Earlier this month, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng, a six-time MLA from Mebo in East Siang district, joined the BJP.

Two other Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP last month, are Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)