EVKS Elangovan, Ex Tamil Nadu Congress Chief, Dies At 75

EVKS Elangovan was hospitalized due to a lung-related issue and was undergoing intensive treatment for more than two weeks, according to the Tamil Nadu Congress.

EVKS Elangovan, Ex Tamil Nadu Congress Chief, Dies At 75
EVKS Elangovan was hospitalized due to a lung-related issue.
Chennai:

Former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan died at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He was 75.

EVKS Elangovan was hospitalized due to a lung-related issue and was undergoing intensive treatment for more than two weeks, according to the Tamil Nadu Congress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

