EVKS Elangovan, Ex Tamil Nadu Congress Chief, Dies At 75

EVKS Elangovan was hospitalized due to a lung-related issue. (File)
Chennai:
Former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan died at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He was 75.
EVKS Elangovan was hospitalized due to a lung-related issue and was undergoing intensive treatment for more than two weeks, according to the Tamil Nadu Congress.
