Congress Fields Ex-Union Minister EVKS Elangovan In Tamil Nadu Bypoll

Former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan is the Congress party's candidate for the February 27 Erode (east) bypoll, the party announced on Sunday. The party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Mr Elangovan for the bypoll, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said, quoting an All India Congress Committee announcement.

The bypoll was announced by the Election Commission days ago following the death of Erode (east) legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan, on 4 January 2023. Everaa was 46.

Though Erode district office-bearer Makkal Rajan urged the party leadership to nominate him, there was expectation that the high command may give the ticket to Sanjay Sampath, younger son of Elangovan, party sources said.

A senior functionary said the party has chosen Mr Elangovan considering his seniority and popularity. The 74-year old Mr Elangovan is a former MLA and MP and was a Union Minister of State (Commerce and Industry) in the UPA regime.

While the BJP is expected to make known its stand on the bypoll soon, its ally, the principal opposition AIADMK, is keen on contesting. Leaders loyal to Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, who is leading a rival AIADMK faction have met Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai in connection with the bypoll.

Mr Panneerselvam has offered to stay out of the race if BJP decided to contest the bypoll. In the 2021 Assembly election, AIADMK's ally GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) contested from the Erode (east) seat.

The Congress is part of the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi are among the constituents. The DMK allotted the Assembly seat to the Congress.

