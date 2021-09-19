'Everyone Respected': Union Minister Invites Amarinder Singh To Join NDA

Ramdas Athawale also said India's is at the forefront in Covid vaccination. File

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale today extended an invite to Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as Punjab Chief Minister, to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said he should quit Congress which humiliated him.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Athawale said that Mr Singh can be of good use to bring the NDA to power in Punjab after the Assembly polls next year.

"I would like to ask Captain Amarinder Singh what is the use of staying in a party which has humiliated you. I request him to leave the Congress party and join the NDA led by Narendra Modi," he said.

"Everyone in the NDA is equally respected. Amarinder Singh can be of good use to bring the NDA to power in Punjab (Assembly Polls 2022)," Mr Athawale added.

Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister and submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday. The resignation came ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislature party convened by the party leadership.

Mr Athawale also dismissed all claims by Rahul Gandhi on the nation's COVID-19 vaccination coverage and said, "The central government is doing the work of providing as much vaccine as there is. 80 crore people have taken the vaccine so far. What is Rahul Gandhi talking about? Gandhi's tip is not right; we are at the forefront of the world in vaccination."