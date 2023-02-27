"Everyone Knows Who Holds Remote": PM's Dig At Gandhis Over Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress's recently concluded plenary session, headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, drew a jibe from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared that the new party chief is just a figurehead.
"Mallikarjun Kharge is Congress president for name's sake, everyone knows who holds the remote control," PM Modi said at Karnataka's Belagavi.
Congress's recently concluded plenary session, headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, drew a jibe from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared that the new party chief is just a figurehead.