"Everyone Knows Who Holds Remote": PM's Dig At Gandhis Over Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress's recently concluded plenary session, headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, drew a jibe from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared that the new party chief is just a figurehead.
"Mallikarjun Kharge is Congress president for name's sake, everyone knows who holds the remote control," PM Modi said at Karnataka's Belagavi.

